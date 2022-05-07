El Festiva de Cannes Lions Anuncia a los Miembros del Jurado 2022

Cannes Lions announces 2022 jury members

Juries see representation from top global brands, platforms and agencies, bringing an array of expertise to the judging of the Lions

·For the first time global brands including Ford, Frito-Lay, Peloton, Riot Games, Kansas City Chiefs, Salesforce and WeTransfer sit on juries

Cannes Lions has announced jury line-up of global experts, selected to define the global benchmark for creativity this June. Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 20-24 June 2022.

The 2022 line-up consists of 290 jury members from across the world, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. First time brands to join the juries include Ford, Frito-Lay, Peloton, Riot Games, Kansas City Chiefs, Salesforce and WeTransfer, with representation from other top global brands including AB InBev, Adobe, Apple, Disney, Doconomy, GSK, Mars Wrigley, Mastercard, Pepsico, Red Bull, The New York Times and Unilever.

Platforms and entertainment companies represented are: Amazon, Google, Google Zoo, Pinterest, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Netflix and Meta.

Among the many global networks represented are: Accenture Song, BETC, DDB, dentsu, FCB, Hakuhodo, Omnicom, Publicis Worldwide, Rethink, Serviceplan and VMLY&R. Specialist agencies include: Coffee & TV, Just Global, Inc., Merkle B2B, Pickle Music, Proto, Stein, SYZYGY and Translation.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, comments: “We are delighted to welcome such an immensely talented set of jurors to benchmark creative excellence at Cannes Lions this year. Our juries play a pivotal role in recognising the world’s best creative marketing and championing the work that will pave the way forward for the global industry. We’re extremely proud to be able to bring together a diverse group of individuals to reflect the evolving industry landscape and we thank them for their time and dedication.”

This year, Lions juries will return to Cannes to complete their judging at the Festival. Speaking about the judging process, Susie Walker, VP Awards & Insight, LIONS, says “To resume in-person judging this year, truly amplifies the judging experience for each jury member. 2022 is set to be a hugely exciting festival, with the introduction of a new award, the Creative B2B Lions, as well as a refreshed take on the Creative Commerce Lions and the Media Lions. We are grateful to all of our jury members and look forward to welcoming them back to Cannes.”

The 2022 awarding jury members are as follows:

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Jury President – Yasuharu Sasaki, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Akhilesh Bagri, Middle East Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan Middle East, UAE

Anais Hayes, Head of Brand Innovation, Google, UK

André Toledo, Executive Creative Director, DAVID, Spain

Francine Li, Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing, Riot Games, Global

Gaëtan Du Peloux, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France

Jason Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia

Kimberley Ragan, Group Creative Director, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand

Renato Zandoná, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5, Brazil

Shayne Millington, Chief Creative Officer, McCann, USA

Creative B2B Lions

Jury President – Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus, Global

Carolina Mejía, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, MullenLowe SSP3, Colombia

Chris Duffey, Strategic Development Design, Creative Cloud, Adobe, Global

Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accenture, USA

Karen Boswell, Chief Experience Officer, VMLY&R, EMEA

Michael McLaren, Global CEO, Merkle B2B, Global

Rob Omodiagbe, Executive Creative Director, Just Global, APJC

Sarah Higgins, Managing Director PR and EMEA & APAC Marketing, State Street Global Advisors, Global

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, USA

Wendy Walker, Vice President Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN

Creative Business Transformation Lions

Jury President – Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer, MRM, Global

Andy Sandoz, Global Chief Creative Officer, Deloitte Digital, Global

Claire Molyneux, Global Marketing Strategy and Transformation Practice Lead, Publicis, Global

Damasia Merbilhàa, Vice President, Latin America, TBWA\Worldwide, LATAM

Joanna Lu, Expert Partner, Bain & Company, Inc., China

Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC

Kaleeta (Wright) McDade, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Global

Laura Chiavone, Director, Head of Agency BR, Meta, Brazil

Neil Heymann, Global Chief Creative Officer, Accenture Song, Global

Creative Commerce Lions

Jury President – Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO VMLY&R COMMERCE / CEO NY VMLY&R, Global

Ali Cheikhali, Creative Strategy Lead, Creative Works MENA, TR & SSA, Google, Turkey & Africa

André Gola, Chief Creative Officer, Lew’Lara/TBWA, Brazil

Jackie Chan, Managing Director of Omni-Commerce, Publicis Commerce, China

Kabir Ahuja, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, UK

Leisa Wall, Executive Creative Director, FCB, New Zealand

Rita Harnett, eCommerce Partner, Wavemaker, Global

Shinya Tokuhisa, General Manager, Hakuhodo Inc, Japan

Thor Borresen, VP Marketing, AB-InBev, Colombia

Creative Data Lions

Jury President – Alan Kelly, Chief Creative Officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Song, Ireland

Chris Chen, Chief Creative Officer, Creative, dentsu China, APAC

Gláucia Montanha, Head of Business and Digital Media, Artplan & Convert – Dreamers Group, Brazil

Husani Oakley, Director, Creative Practices, Netflix, Global

James Northway, Global Head Of Data, Wavemaker, Global

Jane Ostler, EVP, Creative and Media Solutions, Kantar, Global

Josh Budd, Chief Creative Officer, Citizen Relations, North America

Kate Sirkin, EVP, Global Data Partnerships, Epsilon, Global

Mike Campbell, Managing Partner Global Marketing Effectiveness, Ebiquity, Global

Natalie Gruis, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Neboko, Netherlands

Creative Effectiveness Lions

Jury President – Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, Global

Angel Chen, Chief Growth Officer, China, Ogilvy & Mather, China

Bertille Toledano, President, BETC, France

Christine Removille, Partner, Bain & Company, Global

David Coral, President & CEO, BBDO & Proximity, Spain

Jennifer «JJ» Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, McDonald’s, USA

Karna Crawford, Head of U.S. Marketing, Ford Motor Company, USA

Patricia McDonald, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Creative, dentsu international, Global

Rosie Collins, Head of Strategy, BBH London, UK

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive-Personal Care, ITC, India

Creative Strategy Lions

Jury President – Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD, Global

Anna Vogt, Chief Strategy Officer, VMLY&R, UK

Marcus Collins, Head of Strategy, Wieden+Kennedy New York, USA

Margaux Revol, Strategy Partner, AMV BBDO, Global

Mariana Gordilho de Sá, Chief Creative Officer, W/McCann, Brazil

Rachel Ferdinando, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito Lay North America, USA

Sanchita Roy, Head of Strategy, Havas Media Group, India

Sarah Lemarié, Head of Strategic Planning, Marcel Worldwide, France

Sean McDonald, Managing Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, Rethink, Canada

Sophia Lindholm, Head of Creative Sweden, Forsman & Bodenfors, Sweden

Design Lions

Jury President – Lisa Smith, Executive Creative Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), USA

Claire Dawson, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Underline Studio, Canada

Geet Rathi, Creative Director / Design Director, TBWA\India, India

Kimiko Sekido, Art Director / Graphic Designer, dentsu Inc., Japan

Marco Gianelli (Pernil), Chief Creative Officer, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

Olivier Aumard, Executive Creative Director, BETC, France

Quinnton Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, Retrospect, USA

Ros Horner, Executive Design Director, AKQA, Australia & New Zealand

Stuart Radford, Executive Creative Director, Superunion, UK

Thomas Mueller, Accenture Song Europe Design Co-Lead, Accenture Interactive, Germany

Digital Craft Lions



Jury President – Luciana Haguiara, Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil

Andres Ordóñez, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Chicago, USA

Aurora Straton, Creative Lead, Google Creative Works, Google, France

Chris Garbutt, Chief Creative Officer, VMG and Co-President, Virtue, VMG/Virtue, USA

Daniël Sytsma, Global Chief Design Officer, dentsu Creative, Global

Eva Xu Xuan, Creative Director, UX, Independent Creative, China

Franziska Von Lewinski, CEO, SYZYGY GROUP, Global

Kate Murphy, Executive Creative Director, ACNE London, UK

Takayuki Niizawa, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson Tokyo, Japan

Vida Cornelious, VP, Creative, New York Times Advertising, USA

Direct Lions

Jury President – Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu international, Global

Angerson Vieira, Executive Creative Director, Africa, Brazil

Barbara Humphries, Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Australia

Gabriel Schmitt, Co-Chief Creative Officer, FCB NY, USA

Gaston Guetmonovitch, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Madrid, Spain

Guerassimov Dimitri, Chief Creative Officer / CEO, VMLY&R, France

Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, LATAM

Mario Lagos, Chief Creative Officer, Sancho BBDO, Colombia

Nicky Bullard, Group Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Group, UK

Rowena Bhagchandani, CEO, BLKJ Havas, APAC

Entertainment Lions

Jury President – Maria Garrido, Global CMO, Formerly Vivendi, France

Adam Harris, Global Head, Brand Partnership Studio, Twitch, Global

Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, dentsuMB Taiwan, APAC

Carlos Andrés Rodríguez, Chief Creative Officer, David, Colombia

Helen Pak, SVP of Creative – Marketing, Design & Content, The Walt Disney Company, Global

Robert Lambrechts, Chief Creative Officer, Pereira O’Dell, USA

Ruey Ku, Managing Director, Publicis APEX Exchange China, APAC

Ryan McManus, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, South Africa

Sophie Schonburg, Executive Creative Director, Africa, Brazil

Zoë Clapp, Marketing Director, YouTube, EMEA

Entertainment Lions for Music

Jury President – Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA

Bruno Brux, Executive Creative Director / Partner, GUT São Paulo, Brazil

Josh Rabinowitz, Founder / Music Consultant, Brooklyn Music Experience, USA

Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Sustainability Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, TBWA\Asia Pacific , Japan

Madeline Nelson, Head of U.S. Independent Label Relations, Amazon Music, USA

Perry Fair, Global Executive Creative Director, Global Director of Entertainment, McCann New York, Global

Sascha Hanke, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Owner, häppy, Germany

Sherina Florence, Group Creative Director, 72andSunny, USA

Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, PepsiCo, USA

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Jury President – Marcel Marcondes, Global President, Beyond Beer, AB InBev, Global

Beto Rogoski, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Brazil

Broderick Hicks, Senior Vice President, Head of EMEA, Wasserman, EMEA

Eleonore Ogrinz, Global Head of Advertising, Red Bull, Global

Fabrice Plazolles, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Sports & Entertainment, France

Felicitas Olschewski, Head of Digital EMEA, Edelman, EMEA

Lara Krug, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Marketing, Kansas City Chiefs, USA

Lizi Hamer, APAC Executive Creative Director, No2ndPlace, APAC

Oliver Braley, Senior Account Director, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Australia

Stephen Hutchison, Head of Commercial Partnerships, The Football Association, UK

Film Craft Lions

Jury President – Patrick Milling-Smith, Co-Founder & Global CEO, SMUGGLER, Global

Asa Riton, Film Director, Ridley Scott Associates, Sweden

Carol Dunn, Executive Producer, Human, USA

Christopher Thiery, Co-CEO, Prodigious, France

Goldie Robbens, Head of Production, Uncommon Creative Studio, UK

Naoko Tajima, Director, Wonderworld, Japan

Paulo André Dantas Garcia, Director – Creative Director – Partner, Zombie Studio, Brazil

Phil Hurrell, Creative Director and Co-Founder, Coffee & TV, UK

Vera Portz, Partner / Managing Director, Tempomedia Filmproduction, Germany

Veronica Beach, Director of Production, Pereira O’Dell, USA

Film Lions

Jury President – David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide, Global

Alex Lopez, President, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global

Daniel Rodríguez, Executive Creative Director, DDB, Spain

Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer, Grey Advertising Africa, South Africa

Jason Campbell, Head of Creative, Translation, USA

Mihnea Gheorghiu, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam, Italy & The Netherlands

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada

Renata Leao, Executive Creative Director, DAVID, Brazil

Sompat Trisadikun, Chief Creative Officer, The Leo Burnett Group, Thailand

Susan Higgs, Executive Creative Director, dentsuMB, UK

Glass: The Lion for Change

Jury President – Colleen DeCourcy, Former President, Wieden+Kennedy, Global

Alex Bennett-Grant, Founder & CEO, We Are Pi, Netherlands

Debora Koyama, Global Growth Operations Officer, Unilever, Global

Genie Gurnani, International Drag Superstar, USA

Greg Hahn, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder, Mischief, USA

Heide Gardner, Global Culture and Equity Consultant, Interpublic Group, Global

Kathryn Thomas, Founder & Global Executive Creative Director, One Green Bean, Global

Nicholas Hulley, Chief Creative Officer, AMV BBDO, UK

Pully Chau, Greater China President, Edelman, China

Rafael Pitanguy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Brazil

Health & Wellness Lions

Jury President – Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Bayer Consumer Health, Global

Andy Jex, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\London, UK

Carolina Lobo, Vice President, Healthcare, Weber Shandwick, Brazil

Gabriel Mattar, Chief Creative Officer, Innocean, Germany

Matthias Moreau, CEO, Publicis Health, France

Max Geraldo, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Canada

Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, USA

Nkanyezi Masango, Group Executive Creative Director, King James – Part of Accenture Song, South Africa

Rufina FR, Director – Communication, Boehringer Ingelheim, India

Victoria Cole, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, LATAM

Industry Craft Lions

Jury President – Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio Ltd, Global

Farah Gamal, Senior Designer, Superunion, Germany

Jeffry Gamble, Chief Creative Officer, dentsu International, Hong Kong

Juliana Cobb, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, USA

Masayoshi Kodaira, Art Director and Designer, FLAME, Japan

Melanie Pennec, Executive Creative Director, DDB Paris, France

Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa

Paul Banham, Regional Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe, MENA

Saulo Rodrigues, SVP, Global Head of Design, R/GA, Global

Sinead Roarty, Creative Consultant, The Godmother, Australia

Innovation Lions

Jury President – Cleve Gibbon, CTO, Wunderman Thompson, USA

Andrea Arnau, Chief Marketing and New Ventures Officer, iuvity, LATAM

Andrés Pagella, Executive Director, Head of Technology, SS LATAM, R/GA, LATAM

Arunima Agarwal, Senior Director, Innovation Strategy, Proto, USA

Dara Treseder, SVP, Global Head of Marketing, Comms, & Membership, Peloton Interactive Inc, Global

Edward Prince Jr, Global Group Chief Product Officer, Kantar, Global

Gustavo Lauria, Co Founder + Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, USA

Jane Stanley, Australia and New Zealand CEO, Heart & Science, Pacific

Katie Burke, Metaverse Continuum Studio Global Strategy Director, Accenture, Global

Tessa Conrad, Head of Innovation, TBWA\Asia, APAC

Media Lions

Jury President – Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Global

Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, Media, dentsu, South Asia

Jacqueline Pavich, Global Managing Director, Publicis Groupe, APAC, Global

Khartoon Weiss, Global Head of Agency and Accounts, TikTok, Global

Kirk Mcdonald, CEO, GroupM, USA

Mauricio Almeida, Media VP, Publicis Brasil, Brazil

Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Group, Global

Ralph Pardo, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, USA

Stuart Bowden, Global Chief Strategy & Product Officer, Wavemaker, Global

Susanne Grundmann, Chief Global Client Officer, OMG Germany, Global

Mobile Lions

Jury President – Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

Bjorn Stahl, Chief Creative Officer, INGO Stockholm, Sweden

Carren O’Keefe, Executive Creative Director, AnalogFolk, Netherlands

Cristina Baccelli, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Italy

Harsh Kapadia, Chief Creative Officer, MRM, USA

John Raúl Forero, CEO, DDB Group, Colombia

Juan Pablo Carrizo, CEO, Do Agency, Argentina

Nimo Awil, Creative Director, Media.Monks, UK

Satoshi Otsuka, Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions Inc, Japan

Shannon Washington, SVP, Executive Creative Director, New York, R/GA, USA

Outdoor Lions

Jury President – Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Asia, Singapore

Allison Pierce, Global Chief Creative Officer, Intel, VMLY&R, Global

Ana Noriega, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Mexico

andre (g.) gray, Executive Creative Director, Grey, USA

Eric Schoeffler, Chief Creative Officer Havas Group Germany / Executive Creative Director Europe, Havas Group, Europe

Gabriela Hunnicutt, Founder/Partner, Bold, Brazil

Milos Obradovic, Global Executive Creative Director, Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam, Global

Nancy Hartley, Founder / Creative Partner, Rumble Strategic Creative / Rumbletown, Australia

Sanjiv Mistry, Executive Creative Director, McCann London, UK

Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public United, South Africa

Pharma Lions

Jury President – Brett O’Connor, Executive Creative Director, VCCP Health, UK

Alejandro Di Trolio, Executive Creative Director, Cheil, Spain

Carolina Sandoval, Media Lead LATAM, GSK- Haleon, LATAM

Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu health, Global

Dick Dunford, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Worldhealth, UK

Franklin Williams, EVP, Director of Experience Design, Area 23, USA

Lora Lukin, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Digitas Health, Global

Paul Kinsella, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Lynx Group, UK

Shunsuke Kakinami, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, Japan

Wendy Xue, Managing Director, Ogilvy Health, Ogilvy, China

PR Lions

Jury President – Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global

Annematt Ruseler, Sr. Director of Communications, WeTransfer, Global

Cheryl Overton, Founder + Chief Experience Officer, USA, Cheryl Overton Communications, USA

Chris Foster, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations Group, Global

Jo-ann Robertson, UK CEO & Global Client Solutions, Ketchum, Global

Lucy Harvey, Managing Director, METIA, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, METIA

Matt Stafford, President, Asia-Pacific, BCW, APAC

Patrícia Ávila, Managing Director, Brazil, JeffreyGroup, Brazil

Skye Lambley, CEO, Herd MSL, Australia

Tom Beckman, Global Chief Creative Officer, Weber Shandwick, Global

Print & Publishing Lions

Jury President – Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC & MEA,

Ali Rez, Regional Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO, MENA & Pakistan

Icaro Doria, Chief Creative Officer, Hill Holliday, USA

Jean-Francois Sacco, Co-founder Chief Creative Officer, ROSA PARIS, France

Jens Petter Waernes, Managing Director Creation, Scholz & Friends Group, Germany

Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India

Laura Esteves, Executive Creative Director, Galeria, Brazil

Laura Rapela, Creative Director, GUT, Argentina

Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Inferno, UK

Sibusiso Sitole, Chief Creative Officer, The Odd Number, South Africa

Radio & Audio Lions

Jury President – Mariana O’Kelly, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Global

Bernard Achampong, Creative Director, Unedited, EMEA

Bridget Johnson, Executive Creative Director, Boys and Girls, Ireland

Diana Sukopp, Chief Creative Officer, Lemon Group and DDB, Germany

Ian MacKellar, Executive Creative Director, INNOCEAN, Canada

James Feeler, CEO, Founder and Audio Producer, Jamute, Brazil

Marianne O’Brien, Managing Partner – Creative, CHEP Network, Australia

Olivia López, Executive Producer, Pickle Music, Spain

Rana Khoury, Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Lebanon

Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB / HC Johannesburg, South Africa

Social & Influencer Lions

Jury President – Caitlin Ryan, VP, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, EMEA

Becky McOwen-Banks, Executive Creative Director, VaynerMedia, UK

Diego Wallach, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis WW, Mexico

Donna Lamar, Executive Creative Director, Spotify, USA

Ian Mackenzie, Chief Creative Officer, Performance Art, Canada

John «JP» Petty III, Executive Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, USA

Judy Lee, Global Head of Experiential Marketing, Pinterest, Global

Laura Jordan Bambach, President & Chief Creative Officer, Grey London, UK

Manir Fadel, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Spain

Stephen de Wolf, National Chief Creative Officer, DDB Group, Australia

Sustainable Development Goals Lions

Jury President – Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia

Amy Williams, CEO and Founder, Good-Loop, UK

Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann, Global

Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Global

Johan Pihl, Chief Creative Officer / CINO, Doconomy, Sweden

Lisa Hogg, Founder / Wolf Mama, BRAVE Amsterdam, Netherlands

Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder-Chairman / McDonald’s Global Chief Creative Officer, alma/DDB, Global

Maher Nasser, Serving in a personal capacity, United Nations, Global

Priya Sarma Mathur, Sr Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Head, Unilever, MENA, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus & Turkey

Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas London, UK

Titanium Lions

Jury President – Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP, Global

Alexander Schill, Global Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan Group, Global

Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, North America

Kate Stanners, Chairwoman & Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global

Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, United States of America

Luiz Sanches, Chief Creative Officer North America BBDO & Chairman/Partner AlmapBBDO, BBDO Worldwide, North America and Brazil

Merlee Jayme, Chief Creative Officer APAC/ Chairmom, dentsu International/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu, APAC

Paulette Long OBE, Music Consultant / Board Director, UK

Further information on the Lions Awards, the Festival and LIONS Membership can be found at canneslions.com. Anyone wishing to enter work into Cannes Lions should contact the awards team.

