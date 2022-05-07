El Festiva de Cannes Lions Anuncia a los Miembros del Jurado 2022

Cannes Lions announces 2022 jury members
Juries see representation from top global brands, platforms and agencies, bringing an array of expertise to the judging of the Lions
·For the first time global brands including Ford, Frito-Lay, Peloton, Riot Games, Kansas City Chiefs, Salesforce and WeTransfer sit on juries
Cannes Lions has announced jury line-up of global experts, selected to define the global benchmark for creativity this June. Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 20-24 June 2022.
The 2022 line-up consists of 290 jury members from across the world, representing the global industry’s leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines. First time brands to join the juries include Ford, Frito-Lay, Peloton, Riot Games, Kansas City Chiefs, Salesforce and WeTransfer, with representation from other top global brands including AB InBev, Adobe, Apple, Disney, Doconomy, GSK, Mars Wrigley, Mastercard, Pepsico, Red Bull, The New York Times and Unilever.
Platforms and entertainment companies represented are: Amazon, Google, Google Zoo, Pinterest, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Netflix and Meta.
Among the many global networks represented are: Accenture Song, BETC, DDB, dentsu, FCB, Hakuhodo, Omnicom, Publicis Worldwide, Rethink, Serviceplan and VMLY&R. Specialist agencies include: Coffee & TV, Just Global, Inc., Merkle B2B, Pickle Music, Proto, Stein, SYZYGY and Translation.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, comments: “We are delighted to welcome such an immensely talented set of jurors to benchmark creative excellence at Cannes Lions this year. Our juries play a pivotal role in recognising the world’s best creative marketing and championing the work that will pave the way forward for the global industry. We’re extremely proud to be able to bring together a diverse group of individuals to reflect the evolving industry landscape and we thank them for their time and dedication.”
This year, Lions juries will return to Cannes to complete their judging at the Festival. Speaking about the judging process, Susie Walker, VP Awards & Insight, LIONS, says “To resume in-person judging this year, truly amplifies the judging experience for each jury member. 2022 is set to be a hugely exciting festival, with the introduction of a new award, the Creative B2B Lions, as well as a refreshed take on the Creative Commerce Lions and the Media Lions. We are grateful to all of our jury members and look forward to welcoming them back to Cannes.”
The 2022 awarding jury members are as follows:
Brand Experience & Activation Lions
Jury President – Yasuharu Sasaki, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Akhilesh Bagri, Middle East Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan Middle East, UAE
Anais Hayes, Head of Brand Innovation, Google, UK
André Toledo, Executive Creative Director, DAVID, Spain
Francine Li, Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing, Riot Games, Global
Gaëtan Du Peloux, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France
Jason Williams, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Australia
Kimberley Ragan, Group Creative Director, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand
Renato Zandoná, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5, Brazil
Shayne Millington, Chief Creative Officer, McCann, USA
Creative B2B Lions
Jury President – Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus, Global
Carolina Mejía, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, MullenLowe SSP3, Colombia
Chris Duffey, Strategic Development Design, Creative Cloud, Adobe, Global
Jill Kramer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accenture, USA
Karen Boswell, Chief Experience Officer, VMLY&R, EMEA
Michael McLaren, Global CEO, Merkle B2B, Global
Rob Omodiagbe, Executive Creative Director, Just Global, APJC
Sarah Higgins, Managing Director PR and EMEA & APAC Marketing, State Street Global Advisors, Global
Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, USA
Wendy Walker, Vice President Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN
Creative Business Transformation Lions
Jury President – Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer, MRM, Global
Andy Sandoz, Global Chief Creative Officer, Deloitte Digital, Global
Claire Molyneux, Global Marketing Strategy and Transformation Practice Lead, Publicis, Global
Damasia Merbilhàa, Vice President, Latin America, TBWA\Worldwide, LATAM
Joanna Lu, Expert Partner, Bain & Company, Inc., China
Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC
Kaleeta (Wright) McDade, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Global
Laura Chiavone, Director, Head of Agency BR, Meta, Brazil
Neil Heymann, Global Chief Creative Officer, Accenture Song, Global
Creative Commerce Lions
Jury President – Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO VMLY&R COMMERCE / CEO NY VMLY&R, Global
Ali Cheikhali, Creative Strategy Lead, Creative Works MENA, TR & SSA, Google, Turkey & Africa
André Gola, Chief Creative Officer, Lew’Lara/TBWA, Brazil
Jackie Chan, Managing Director of Omni-Commerce, Publicis Commerce, China
Kabir Ahuja, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, UK
Leisa Wall, Executive Creative Director, FCB, New Zealand
Rita Harnett, eCommerce Partner, Wavemaker, Global
Shinya Tokuhisa, General Manager, Hakuhodo Inc, Japan
Thor Borresen, VP Marketing, AB-InBev, Colombia
Creative Data Lions
Jury President – Alan Kelly, Chief Creative Officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Song, Ireland
Chris Chen, Chief Creative Officer, Creative, dentsu China, APAC
Gláucia Montanha, Head of Business and Digital Media, Artplan & Convert – Dreamers Group, Brazil
Husani Oakley, Director, Creative Practices, Netflix, Global
James Northway, Global Head Of Data, Wavemaker, Global
Jane Ostler, EVP, Creative and Media Solutions, Kantar, Global
Josh Budd, Chief Creative Officer, Citizen Relations, North America
Kate Sirkin, EVP, Global Data Partnerships, Epsilon, Global
Mike Campbell, Managing Partner Global Marketing Effectiveness, Ebiquity, Global
Natalie Gruis, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA\Neboko, Netherlands
Creative Effectiveness Lions
Jury President – Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, Global
Angel Chen, Chief Growth Officer, China, Ogilvy & Mather, China
Bertille Toledano, President, BETC, France
Christine Removille, Partner, Bain & Company, Global
David Coral, President & CEO, BBDO & Proximity, Spain
Jennifer «JJ» Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, McDonald’s, USA
Karna Crawford, Head of U.S. Marketing, Ford Motor Company, USA
Patricia McDonald, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Creative, dentsu international, Global
Rosie Collins, Head of Strategy, BBH London, UK
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive-Personal Care, ITC, India
Creative Strategy Lions
Jury President – Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD, Global
Anna Vogt, Chief Strategy Officer, VMLY&R, UK
Marcus Collins, Head of Strategy, Wieden+Kennedy New York, USA
Margaux Revol, Strategy Partner, AMV BBDO, Global
Mariana Gordilho de Sá, Chief Creative Officer, W/McCann, Brazil
Rachel Ferdinando, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito Lay North America, USA
Sanchita Roy, Head of Strategy, Havas Media Group, India
Sarah Lemarié, Head of Strategic Planning, Marcel Worldwide, France
Sean McDonald, Managing Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, Rethink, Canada
Sophia Lindholm, Head of Creative Sweden, Forsman & Bodenfors, Sweden
Design Lions
Jury President – Lisa Smith, Executive Creative Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), USA
Claire Dawson, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Underline Studio, Canada
Geet Rathi, Creative Director / Design Director, TBWA\India, India
Kimiko Sekido, Art Director / Graphic Designer, dentsu Inc., Japan
Marco Gianelli (Pernil), Chief Creative Officer, AlmapBBDO, Brazil
Olivier Aumard, Executive Creative Director, BETC, France
Quinnton Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, Retrospect, USA
Ros Horner, Executive Design Director, AKQA, Australia & New Zealand
Stuart Radford, Executive Creative Director, Superunion, UK
Thomas Mueller, Accenture Song Europe Design Co-Lead, Accenture Interactive, Germany
Digital Craft Lions
Jury President – Luciana Haguiara, Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil
Andres Ordóñez, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Chicago, USA
Aurora Straton, Creative Lead, Google Creative Works, Google, France
Chris Garbutt, Chief Creative Officer, VMG and Co-President, Virtue, VMG/Virtue, USA
Daniël Sytsma, Global Chief Design Officer, dentsu Creative, Global
Eva Xu Xuan, Creative Director, UX, Independent Creative, China
Franziska Von Lewinski, CEO, SYZYGY GROUP, Global
Kate Murphy, Executive Creative Director, ACNE London, UK
Takayuki Niizawa, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson Tokyo, Japan
Vida Cornelious, VP, Creative, New York Times Advertising, USA
Direct Lions
Jury President – Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu international, Global
Angerson Vieira, Executive Creative Director, Africa, Brazil
Barbara Humphries, Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, Australia
Gabriel Schmitt, Co-Chief Creative Officer, FCB NY, USA
Gaston Guetmonovitch, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Madrid, Spain
Guerassimov Dimitri, Chief Creative Officer / CEO, VMLY&R, France
Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, LATAM
Mario Lagos, Chief Creative Officer, Sancho BBDO, Colombia
Nicky Bullard, Group Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe Group, UK
Rowena Bhagchandani, CEO, BLKJ Havas, APAC
Entertainment Lions
Jury President – Maria Garrido, Global CMO, Formerly Vivendi, France
Adam Harris, Global Head, Brand Partnership Studio, Twitch, Global
Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, dentsuMB Taiwan, APAC
Carlos Andrés Rodríguez, Chief Creative Officer, David, Colombia
Helen Pak, SVP of Creative – Marketing, Design & Content, The Walt Disney Company, Global
Robert Lambrechts, Chief Creative Officer, Pereira O’Dell, USA
Ruey Ku, Managing Director, Publicis APEX Exchange China, APAC
Ryan McManus, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, South Africa
Sophie Schonburg, Executive Creative Director, Africa, Brazil
Zoë Clapp, Marketing Director, YouTube, EMEA
Entertainment Lions for Music
Jury President – Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA
Bruno Brux, Executive Creative Director / Partner, GUT São Paulo, Brazil
Josh Rabinowitz, Founder / Music Consultant, Brooklyn Music Experience, USA
Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Sustainability Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, TBWA\Asia Pacific , Japan
Madeline Nelson, Head of U.S. Independent Label Relations, Amazon Music, USA
Perry Fair, Global Executive Creative Director, Global Director of Entertainment, McCann New York, Global
Sascha Hanke, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Owner, häppy, Germany
Sherina Florence, Group Creative Director, 72andSunny, USA
Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, PepsiCo, USA
Entertainment Lions for Sport
Jury President – Marcel Marcondes, Global President, Beyond Beer, AB InBev, Global
Beto Rogoski, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R, Brazil
Broderick Hicks, Senior Vice President, Head of EMEA, Wasserman, EMEA
Eleonore Ogrinz, Global Head of Advertising, Red Bull, Global
Fabrice Plazolles, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Sports & Entertainment, France
Felicitas Olschewski, Head of Digital EMEA, Edelman, EMEA
Lara Krug, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Marketing, Kansas City Chiefs, USA
Lizi Hamer, APAC Executive Creative Director, No2ndPlace, APAC
Oliver Braley, Senior Account Director, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Australia
Stephen Hutchison, Head of Commercial Partnerships, The Football Association, UK
Film Craft Lions
Jury President – Patrick Milling-Smith, Co-Founder & Global CEO, SMUGGLER, Global
Asa Riton, Film Director, Ridley Scott Associates, Sweden
Carol Dunn, Executive Producer, Human, USA
Christopher Thiery, Co-CEO, Prodigious, France
Goldie Robbens, Head of Production, Uncommon Creative Studio, UK
Naoko Tajima, Director, Wonderworld, Japan
Paulo André Dantas Garcia, Director – Creative Director – Partner, Zombie Studio, Brazil
Phil Hurrell, Creative Director and Co-Founder, Coffee & TV, UK
Vera Portz, Partner / Managing Director, Tempomedia Filmproduction, Germany
Veronica Beach, Director of Production, Pereira O’Dell, USA
Film Lions
Jury President – David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide, Global
Alex Lopez, President, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global
Daniel Rodríguez, Executive Creative Director, DDB, Spain
Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer, Grey Advertising Africa, South Africa
Jason Campbell, Head of Creative, Translation, USA
Mihnea Gheorghiu, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam, Italy & The Netherlands
Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada
Renata Leao, Executive Creative Director, DAVID, Brazil
Sompat Trisadikun, Chief Creative Officer, The Leo Burnett Group, Thailand
Susan Higgs, Executive Creative Director, dentsuMB, UK
Glass: The Lion for Change
Jury President – Colleen DeCourcy, Former President, Wieden+Kennedy, Global
Alex Bennett-Grant, Founder & CEO, We Are Pi, Netherlands
Debora Koyama, Global Growth Operations Officer, Unilever, Global
Genie Gurnani, International Drag Superstar, USA
Greg Hahn, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder, Mischief, USA
Heide Gardner, Global Culture and Equity Consultant, Interpublic Group, Global
Kathryn Thomas, Founder & Global Executive Creative Director, One Green Bean, Global
Nicholas Hulley, Chief Creative Officer, AMV BBDO, UK
Pully Chau, Greater China President, Edelman, China
Rafael Pitanguy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Brazil
Health & Wellness Lions
Jury President – Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Bayer Consumer Health, Global
Andy Jex, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\London, UK
Carolina Lobo, Vice President, Healthcare, Weber Shandwick, Brazil
Gabriel Mattar, Chief Creative Officer, Innocean, Germany
Matthias Moreau, CEO, Publicis Health, France
Max Geraldo, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Canada
Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, USA
Nkanyezi Masango, Group Executive Creative Director, King James – Part of Accenture Song, South Africa
Rufina FR, Director – Communication, Boehringer Ingelheim, India
Victoria Cole, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, LATAM
Industry Craft Lions
Jury President – Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio Ltd, Global
Farah Gamal, Senior Designer, Superunion, Germany
Jeffry Gamble, Chief Creative Officer, dentsu International, Hong Kong
Juliana Cobb, Executive Creative Director, Droga5, USA
Masayoshi Kodaira, Art Director and Designer, FLAME, Japan
Melanie Pennec, Executive Creative Director, DDB Paris, France
Neo Mashigo, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa
Paul Banham, Regional Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe, MENA
Saulo Rodrigues, SVP, Global Head of Design, R/GA, Global
Sinead Roarty, Creative Consultant, The Godmother, Australia
Innovation Lions
Jury President – Cleve Gibbon, CTO, Wunderman Thompson, USA
Andrea Arnau, Chief Marketing and New Ventures Officer, iuvity, LATAM
Andrés Pagella, Executive Director, Head of Technology, SS LATAM, R/GA, LATAM
Arunima Agarwal, Senior Director, Innovation Strategy, Proto, USA
Dara Treseder, SVP, Global Head of Marketing, Comms, & Membership, Peloton Interactive Inc, Global
Edward Prince Jr, Global Group Chief Product Officer, Kantar, Global
Gustavo Lauria, Co Founder + Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, USA
Jane Stanley, Australia and New Zealand CEO, Heart & Science, Pacific
Katie Burke, Metaverse Continuum Studio Global Strategy Director, Accenture, Global
Tessa Conrad, Head of Innovation, TBWA\Asia, APAC
Media Lions
Jury President – Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Global
Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, Media, dentsu, South Asia
Jacqueline Pavich, Global Managing Director, Publicis Groupe, APAC, Global
Khartoon Weiss, Global Head of Agency and Accounts, TikTok, Global
Kirk Mcdonald, CEO, GroupM, USA
Mauricio Almeida, Media VP, Publicis Brasil, Brazil
Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Group, Global
Ralph Pardo, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, USA
Stuart Bowden, Global Chief Strategy & Product Officer, Wavemaker, Global
Susanne Grundmann, Chief Global Client Officer, OMG Germany, Global
Mobile Lions
Jury President – Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global
Bjorn Stahl, Chief Creative Officer, INGO Stockholm, Sweden
Carren O’Keefe, Executive Creative Director, AnalogFolk, Netherlands
Cristina Baccelli, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Italy
Harsh Kapadia, Chief Creative Officer, MRM, USA
John Raúl Forero, CEO, DDB Group, Colombia
Juan Pablo Carrizo, CEO, Do Agency, Argentina
Nimo Awil, Creative Director, Media.Monks, UK
Satoshi Otsuka, Creative Director, ADK Marketing Solutions Inc, Japan
Shannon Washington, SVP, Executive Creative Director, New York, R/GA, USA
Outdoor Lions
Jury President – Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Asia, Singapore
Allison Pierce, Global Chief Creative Officer, Intel, VMLY&R, Global
Ana Noriega, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Mexico
andre (g.) gray, Executive Creative Director, Grey, USA
Eric Schoeffler, Chief Creative Officer Havas Group Germany / Executive Creative Director Europe, Havas Group, Europe
Gabriela Hunnicutt, Founder/Partner, Bold, Brazil
Milos Obradovic, Global Executive Creative Director, Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam, Global
Nancy Hartley, Founder / Creative Partner, Rumble Strategic Creative / Rumbletown, Australia
Sanjiv Mistry, Executive Creative Director, McCann London, UK
Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public United, South Africa
Pharma Lions
Jury President – Brett O’Connor, Executive Creative Director, VCCP Health, UK
Alejandro Di Trolio, Executive Creative Director, Cheil, Spain
Carolina Sandoval, Media Lead LATAM, GSK- Haleon, LATAM
Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu health, Global
Dick Dunford, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Worldhealth, UK
Franklin Williams, EVP, Director of Experience Design, Area 23, USA
Lora Lukin, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Digitas Health, Global
Paul Kinsella, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Lynx Group, UK
Shunsuke Kakinami, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, Japan
Wendy Xue, Managing Director, Ogilvy Health, Ogilvy, China
PR Lions
Jury President – Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global
Annematt Ruseler, Sr. Director of Communications, WeTransfer, Global
Cheryl Overton, Founder + Chief Experience Officer, USA, Cheryl Overton Communications, USA
Chris Foster, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations Group, Global
Jo-ann Robertson, UK CEO & Global Client Solutions, Ketchum, Global
Lucy Harvey, Managing Director, METIA, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, METIA
Matt Stafford, President, Asia-Pacific, BCW, APAC
Patrícia Ávila, Managing Director, Brazil, JeffreyGroup, Brazil
Skye Lambley, CEO, Herd MSL, Australia
Tom Beckman, Global Chief Creative Officer, Weber Shandwick, Global
Print & Publishing Lions
Jury President – Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC & MEA,
Ali Rez, Regional Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO, MENA & Pakistan
Icaro Doria, Chief Creative Officer, Hill Holliday, USA
Jean-Francois Sacco, Co-founder Chief Creative Officer, ROSA PARIS, France
Jens Petter Waernes, Managing Director Creation, Scholz & Friends Group, Germany
Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India
Laura Esteves, Executive Creative Director, Galeria, Brazil
Laura Rapela, Creative Director, GUT, Argentina
Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Inferno, UK
Sibusiso Sitole, Chief Creative Officer, The Odd Number, South Africa
Radio & Audio Lions
Jury President – Mariana O’Kelly, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Global
Bernard Achampong, Creative Director, Unedited, EMEA
Bridget Johnson, Executive Creative Director, Boys and Girls, Ireland
Diana Sukopp, Chief Creative Officer, Lemon Group and DDB, Germany
Ian MacKellar, Executive Creative Director, INNOCEAN, Canada
James Feeler, CEO, Founder and Audio Producer, Jamute, Brazil
Marianne O’Brien, Managing Partner – Creative, CHEP Network, Australia
Olivia López, Executive Producer, Pickle Music, Spain
Rana Khoury, Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Lebanon
Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB / HC Johannesburg, South Africa
Social & Influencer Lions
Jury President – Caitlin Ryan, VP, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, EMEA
Becky McOwen-Banks, Executive Creative Director, VaynerMedia, UK
Diego Wallach, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis WW, Mexico
Donna Lamar, Executive Creative Director, Spotify, USA
Ian Mackenzie, Chief Creative Officer, Performance Art, Canada
John «JP» Petty III, Executive Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, USA
Judy Lee, Global Head of Experiential Marketing, Pinterest, Global
Laura Jordan Bambach, President & Chief Creative Officer, Grey London, UK
Manir Fadel, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Spain
Stephen de Wolf, National Chief Creative Officer, DDB Group, Australia
Sustainable Development Goals Lions
Jury President – Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia
Amy Williams, CEO and Founder, Good-Loop, UK
Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann, Global
Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Global
Johan Pihl, Chief Creative Officer / CINO, Doconomy, Sweden
Lisa Hogg, Founder / Wolf Mama, BRAVE Amsterdam, Netherlands
Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder-Chairman / McDonald’s Global Chief Creative Officer, alma/DDB, Global
Maher Nasser, Serving in a personal capacity, United Nations, Global
Priya Sarma Mathur, Sr Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Head, Unilever, MENA, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus & Turkey
Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas London, UK
Titanium Lions
Jury President – Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP, Global
Alexander Schill, Global Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan Group, Global
Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, North America
Kate Stanners, Chairwoman & Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global
Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, United States of America
Luiz Sanches, Chief Creative Officer North America BBDO & Chairman/Partner AlmapBBDO, BBDO Worldwide, North America and Brazil
Merlee Jayme, Chief Creative Officer APAC/ Chairmom, dentsu International/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu, APAC
Paulette Long OBE, Music Consultant / Board Director, UK
Further information on the Lions Awards, the Festival and LIONS Membership can be found at canneslions.com. Anyone wishing to enter work into Cannes Lions should contact the awards team.
About LIONS
As The Home of Creativity, LIONS powers the marketing segment of Ascential and is a destination for those in the business of creativity. As the definitive benchmark of creative excellence and with unparalleled access to insight on how it works, LIONS provides those on the journey to creative excellence all they need, at whatever stage they are at and wherever they are. Our annual five-day Festival, Cannes Lions, is the meeting place for the global creative marketing community and a celebration of the world’s most excellent and effective work.
Lions Membership
LIONS Membership is for everyone, all year round. Join the global community at the home of creativity – with access to the education, the specialisms, the advice, and the skills that lead to creative breakthroughs – but most importantly, each other. A community united in their mission to drive progress through creativity every day of the year. All Lion winners, past and present, will be gifted complimentary LIONS Membership.
LIONS is part of Ascential. Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world’s leading consumer brands and their ecosystems.
Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail & Financial Services.
With more than 2,000 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries.
Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
www.lionscreativity.com | www.canneslions.com | www.ascential.com