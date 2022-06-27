SABRITAS CON UNA AGENCIA NUEVA LA ISLA
13 julio, 2022

GANADORES EN CANNES LIONS 2022

27 junio, 2022

LES PRESENTAMOS A LOS GANADORES MEXICANOS DE CANNES LIONS Y SUS TRABAJOS PREMIADOS



México VMLYR ADEMAS DOS SHORTLIST
Un Yo Acuso Tremendo
EL Unico Oro de México

Primer Grand PrIx

‘Data Tienda’ wins a second Grand Prix in Glass: The Lion for Change after also taking the Creative Data Lions Grand Prix – the first-ever Grand Prix win for Mexico

